Poilievre Stiff Penalties for Arsonists

August 14, 2025

Today, the Hon. Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, issued the following statement calling on Parliament to adopt harsh penalties for arsonists:

“Communities across Canada are being devastated by fire. From Newfoundland to British Columbia to the Prairies, homes have been destroyed, churches burned, and families evacuated. Too often, these fires aren’t just acts of nature — they are acts of arson.

“A man in Newfoundland was charged today with setting three fires in downtown St. John’s on early Wednesday morning. Meanwhile 100 homes in the community of Conception Bay-North have been lost to wildfires.

“After nearly a decade in power, the Liberals, now under Mark Carney, have made it easier for dangerous criminals to walk free. They repealed mandatory prison sentences. They brought in catch-and-release bail. And now, arsonists can destroy lives and still sleep in their own beds the next night.

“Conservative MP Marc Dalton previously introduced Bill C-411, the “Anti-Arson Act” to create minimum sentences for someone found guilty of committing arson on a place of worship. Conservatives have also highlighted the need for higher penalties for extortionists committing arson.

“Conservatives call on the Liberal Government to reverse their reckless soft-on-crime policies. We support bringing in mandatory prison sentences for anyone convicted of arson — no house arrest, no early release. Offenders should face a minimum of five years in prison for a first offence, and a minimum of seven years for repeat offences. Those who target places of worship or community spaces should face even longer sentences.

“Canadians deserve safety. Arsonists deserve prison. Under Conservative leadership, that’s what they will get.”