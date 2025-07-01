DeSAULNIER, Keith

Passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.
Caring and thoughtful father of Sylvia, Michelle (Robert) and Ryan. Loving grandfather of Angie, Deacon, Alyjah, Teagan and Ryanna. Dear brother of Gary (Barb), Wendy, late Bill and Joe (Brenda). He will be remembered by his nieces and nephews. Keith will also be sadly missed by Manon and family.
At Keith’s request, cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.
A Celebration of Keith’s Life will take place at 133 Regina Crescent, Wawa on Monday, July 7, 2025 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa
Feb 7, 2025 at 08:00
You were a great guy Keith. Sad news. My Mom would have been so sad to hear this. Thanks for all the kind words in regards to my Mom. Thanks for always being so nice to me. Going to miss seeing you around. RIP my friend, your friend Kenny Portis.