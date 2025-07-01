DeSAULNIER, Keith

Passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

Caring and thoughtful father of Sylvia, Michelle (Robert) and Ryan. Loving grandfather of Angie, Deacon, Alyjah, Teagan and Ryanna. Dear brother of Gary (Barb), Wendy, late Bill and Joe (Brenda). He will be remembered by his nieces and nephews. Keith will also be sadly missed by Manon and family.

At Keith’s request, cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

A Celebration of Keith’s Life will take place at 133 Regina Crescent, Wawa on Monday, July 7, 2025 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa