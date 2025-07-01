Severe Thunderstorm Watch (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

2:52 PM EDT Tuesday 1 July 2025

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for: Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail.

Hazards: Wind gusts up to 90 km/h. Nickel to toonie size hail. This afternoon into the evening.

When thunder roars, go indoors! Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging hail, wind or rain.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or post reports