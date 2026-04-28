Significant rainfall expected (Pukaskwa Park – Blind River)

4:55 AM EDT Tuesday 28 April 2026

Significant rainfall expected. The frozen or nearly saturated ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

What: Rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm. Locally higher amounts possible.

When: Continuing through this morning and possibly this afternoon for some locales.

Additional information: Confidence is low regarding rainfall amounts, but the highest amounts are most likely closer to Lake Superior. Rainfall warnings may be issued for some regions. Water may pool on roads and in low-lying areas.

Don’t drive through flooded roadways. Watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

5:18 AM EDT Monday 27 April 2026

Significant rainfall expected. The frozen or nearly saturated ground has a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall.

What: Rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm. Locally higher amounts possible.

When: Beginning tonight and diminishing Tuesday morning or afternoon.

Additional information: Confidence is low regarding rainfall amounts, but the highest amounts are most likely closer to Lake Superior. Rainfall warnings may be issued for some regions.

Water may pool on roads and in low-lying areas. Don’t drive through flooded roadways. Watch for washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

For information concerning flooding, please consult your local Conservation Authority or Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources office. Visit Ontario.ca/floods for the latest details.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.