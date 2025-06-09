KNEISEL, Andrew Alexander

Passed away suddenly on June 1, 2025 in Fergus at the age of 65.

Beloved husband of Sandra Stewart. Loving father of Rebecca (Tyrell Cruz Walker) and Zachary Parsons (Alicia Kompter). Dear grandfather of Arianna, Raihan, Adonis, and Davina, and Noah, and Olivia and Layla. Sarah (Jack Tchabushnig), David and Emma. Dear great-grandfather of Grayson Tchabushnig.

Will be missed by Brenda Boreham, Jennifer Culford, and Kristal Boreham and Brandy, Mikayla, and Hailey. Predeceased by his parents Mima and Zivko Kneisel.

Born in Wawa, Ontario, Andrew was fortunate to grow up in a close-knit, multi-cultural community where he was proud to have friends whose parents came from many different parts of the world post World War II to this northern mining community. Andrew loved camping as a youth and would ride his bicycle loaded down with gear on the Trans-Canada, nearly getting blown over by the transport trucks, to nearby Lake Superior Provincial Park. Andrew attended the University of Waterloo for his electrical engineering degree which he used to continuously design the perfect speaker system. He loved music and was always looking for the best sound.

He worked at Bell Northern Research, Nortel Networks, CCV Food Services, Canadian Solar, and FIO Canada Automotive Canada Corporation. He loved his children and his two golden retrievers. He was always someone you could count on and always there to help his family and friends whether with IT or to throw a great party full of music. He loved to go to the lake and sit with his coffee when at the trailer at Highland Pines Campground. He looked forward to cheering for the Green Bay Packers and watching Formula One races.

Andrew was fortunate to find his biological family later in life and was excited to meet his maternal sister, Diane Lebrun (Perkins) and brother, Albert Lebrun, and their family living in southern Ontario, as well as a paternal aunt, Aurore Bennett and first cousin, Linda Dennis Higgs, of North Bay.

We would like to thank the first responders of Wellington county (fire and ambulance), the Ontario Provincial Police, the 911 operator, and the staff at Groves Memorial Community Hospital in Fergus, Ontario, for their assistance.

Andrew’s family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, June 6, 2025 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick Street, Kitchener, 519-749-8467.

Visitation will continue from 12:30 PM – 1:15 PM on Saturday, June 7, with a Funeral Service in the chapel at 1:30 PM. Reception to follow. Those unable to attend may view Andrew’s service via the following live stream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/our-services/live-streaming-webcasting.

As expressions of sympathy, donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.