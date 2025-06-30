NFMC’s $1,000,000 Contribution Supports Strategic Development of Peninsula Harbour Port Through Marathon–Biigtigong Nishnaabeg Partnership

The Town of Marathon and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg First Nation are pleased to announce a $1,000,000 financial contribution from the Nawiinginokiima Forest Management Corporation (NFMC) toward the ongoing development of the Peninsula Harbour Port. This significant funding will support foundational work as both communities continue their joint efforts to re-establish the harbour as a modern, functional asset for Northwestern Ontario.

The port is being developed through the Peninsula Harbour Port Authority Corporation, a formal 50/50 partnership between the Town of Marathon and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg. This equal-share structure ensures both communities maintain shared decision-making authority, operational oversight, and long-term accountability. The $1,000,000 contribution from NFMC enables the Port Authority to accelerate work related to site preparation and planning, supporting broader regional logistics, transportation, and industrial needs.

“NFMC is proud to announce the support toward the rehabilitation of the Marathon Port through our Strategic Initiatives Program. We feel that the port can be a critical asset for the forest industry, giving access to worldwide customers from Norther Ontario. Partnering with the communities of Marathon and Biigitigong Nishnaabeg on this project is a great way to showcase how NFMC can assist the forest sector prosper while providing economic development opportunities for our local communities,” said Laird Van Damme, Chair of the NFMC Board.

“This type of support from NFMC reinforces the high level of cooperation and alignment that exists between the Town of Marathon and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg,” said Mayor Rick Dumas. Our partnership is built on mutual respect and long-term thinking, and this project reflects a deliberate and strategic approach to land use and infrastructure development.”

Biigtigong Nishnaabeg leadership noted that the port redevelopment is part of a broader vision to re-engage with the waterfront in a way that is economically viable, environmentally conscious, and reflective of the Nation’s historical and ongoing connection to the land.

Governed by a four-person Board of Directors, two representatives each from the Town and Biigtigong Nishnaabeg, the Port Authority is a structured vehicle for joint investment, governance, and management. This approach ensures transparency, accountability, and shared benefit at every stage of development.

This $1,000,000 contribution from NFMC further reinforces the importance of cross-sector collaboration. As both communities focus on future growth, the port project stands as a clear example of what is possible when leadership, vision, and capacity are shared.