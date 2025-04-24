From Coast to Coast: Tyler Ashton Championing Those Living with Spondyloarthritis

Tyler Ashton is on an extraordinary mission. With nothing but his bicycle, determination, and a heart for change, he is cycling across Canada to raise awareness and support for those living with Ankylosing Spondylitis (axSpA / AS) – a painful and often misunderstood form of arthritis that primarily affects the spine. If left untreated, it can cause vertebrae to permanently stiffen and fuse, making even the simplest tasks, such as tying one’s shoe laces, near impossible.

Tyler is currently in the Wawa area, and is expected Thursday, April 24/Friday, April 25th.

Total Cycling Distance: ~11,180 km

Estimated Total Travel Time: ~143 days ~20.5 weeks (excluding ferry times)

Departure Date from Vancouver: March 1, 2025

Estimated Completion Date: July 22, 2025

Starting his journey on the rugged coast of British Columbia, Tyler is pedaling eastward with a goal to inspire Canadians and shine a spotlight on the challenges faced by individuals living with AS. His ride, aptly named “Electrify AS”, symbolizes the energy and momentum needed to drive awareness, education, and better support for those affected by the disease.

“Every kilometre I ride is dedicated to the thousands of Canadians living with Ankylosing Spondylitis who often suffer in silence,” says Ashton. “This journey is about making their voices heard and letting them know they’re not alone.”

AS is a chronic inflammatory condition that can cause severe back pain, stiffness, and long-term disability. It is a form of spondyloarthritis, a group of inflammatory diseases that primarily affect the spine, joints, skin, eyes and gut. Similar to cancer, which has multiple forms, spondyloarthritis also encompasses several conditions including psoriatic arthritis, uveitis, enteropathic arthritis, etc. Despite affecting more than 500,000 Canadians—more than rheumatoid arthritis, ALS, and MS combined—public knowledge about the disease remains low. Tyler’s cross-country ride aims to change that by sparking conversations, encouraging early diagnosis, and advocating for better patient care.

“Tyler’s journey is a powerful reminder that no one should face spondyloarthritis alone,” says Brenda Delodder, Executive Director with the Canadian Spondyloarthritis Association. “His dedication is not only raising awareness but also giving hope to the more than half million Canadians living with this invisible and often misunderstood disease.”

Throughout his trek, Tyler is meeting with local communities, sharing personal stories, and inviting others to join his cause. Supporters can follow his journey, offer encouragement, and contribute to the cause through his website: www.electrifyas.ca .

The ride has already gained traction in communities across the country, with people rallying behind Tyler’s message of resilience and hope. Local events and media stops are planned along the route to keep the momentum going and amplify the voices of those living with AS.

Quick Facts About Spondyloarthritis:

Spondyloarthritis (SpA) is a group of inflammatory diseases that primarily affect the spine, joints, skin, gut and entheses (where tendons and ligaments attach to bone).

Ankylosing Spondylitis (axSpA / AS) is one of the most common forms of spondyloarthritis, causing chronic back pain, stiffness, and potential spinal fusion.

More than 500,000 Canadians live with spondyloarthritis— more than rheumatoid arthritis, ALS, and MS combined .

live with spondyloarthritis— . Early diagnosis is critical. Delays in diagnosis, which often exceed 7 years , can lead to irreversible joint damage and reduced quality of life.

, can lead to irreversible joint damage and reduced quality of life. Shockingly, 80% of those diagnosed having never heard of, or knew anything of, SpA before being diagnosed.

Spondyloarthritis affects people of all ages and often starts in teen years.

About 10-20% of people with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) will develop enteropathic arthritis, a form of SpA.

Approx 30% of those diagnosed with psoriasis will develop psoriatic arthritis.

How to Support Tyler’s Journey:

Follow the Ride: Track Tyler’s progress and hear inspiring stories at www.electrifyas.ca .

Track Tyler’s progress and hear inspiring stories at . Spread the Word: Share Tyler’s story on social media using #ElectrifyAS.

Share Tyler’s story on social media using #ElectrifyAS. Donate: Support the Canadian Spondyloarthritis Association awareness and research by contributing through his Instagram page.

“Together, we can create a future where no one with Ankylosing Spondylitis feels invisible,” Ashton adds. “Every bit of support brings us one step closer to that goal.”