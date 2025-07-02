Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 2

There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast Region today. There are currently 2 active fires in the Northeast. Both are being observed. The fire hazard is a primarily low to moderate across the Northeast Region with a few areas starting to show a high hazard.

There are 34 active fires in the Northwest Region. Among them, 10 fires are not under control, one fire is being held, seven fires are under control and 16 fires are being monitored. The wildland fire hazard in the northwest region is mainly moderate to low with the exception of high hazard which encompasses the Kenora fire management area and parts of the Red Lake, Dryden and Fort Frances fire management areas.