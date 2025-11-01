Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – November 1

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the afternoon of October 31.
At the time of this update there are 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. One is under control and one is being observed.
The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region.
**This is the final fire situation update for the 2025 wildland fire season**
