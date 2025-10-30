Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 30

There was one new wildland fire confirmed in the Northeast Region by the afternoon of October 29.

North Bay 44 (NOR044) was a 0.1 hectare fire located on the north shore of Lake Nipissing. This fire is now out.

At the time of this update there are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. One is under control and two are being observed.

The fire hazard is low across most of the Northeast Region. It is moderate in areas east of Orillia and south of Pembroke.