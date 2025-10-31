Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – October 31

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region by the afternoon of October 30.
At the time of this update there are 3 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. One is under control and two are being observed.
The fire hazard is low across most of the Northeast Region. It is moderate from Foleyet to James Bay, and from Sault Ste. Marie to Blind River.
