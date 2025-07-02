Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 15. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30% chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Clearing before morning. Low 6.
- Thursday – Mainly sunny. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.
- Thursday Night – Clear. Low 10.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wednesday Morning News – July 2 - July 2, 2025
- Canada Day Fireworks – Postponed - July 1, 2025
- Canada Day Events - July 1, 2025