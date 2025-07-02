Thank You – M.H.S. Graduation 2025

On Thursday, June 26th, the graduating class of Michipicoten High School proudly crossed the stage to receive their Ontario Secondary School Diploma or Certificate.

After years of perseverance, the Class of 2025 made their entrance to the familiar tune of Pomp and Circumstance. The ceremony featured speeches from Algoma District School Board Superintendent, Mr. Frank Palumbo, as well as words of wisdom from principal Mrs. Trish Bernath, and this year’s honoured valedictorians, Anastasia Calaiezzi-Kluensch and Lyllie Mattaini-Grasley. Following the presentation of diplomas and certificates, MHS staff and community supporters awarded deserving graduates a variety of scholarships, bursaries, and awards. The ceremony concluded with a slideshow that took everyone on a nostalgic journey through the students’ time at MHS.

Continuing a cherished tradition, each graduate received a beautifully handcrafted MHS 2025 Lake Superior pottery mug, kindly made and donated by former teacher Mrs. Cindy Chiupka-Jozin of Green Cabin Pottery; our sincere thanks for keeping this meaningful custom alive!

This evening was made possible through the efforts of many. Michipicoten High School extends its deepest appreciation to the following individuals, businesses, and organizations who generously contributed scholarships, bursaries, and awards. We are truly grateful for the outstanding support our community provides to help celebrate our graduates’ achievements and support their future goals. Sincere apologies if we have missed anyone.

Alamos Gold Inc. – Island Gold District

Algoma District School Board

Algoma District Services Administration Board CUPE Local 3631

Marion Paterson (in honour of Bob Paterson)

Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (in honour of Steve Turyk)

Chief William G. Rose Golf Tournament (in honour of Chief William G. Rose)

Chris Casavant Memorial Bursary Committee (in honour of Chris Casavant)

Donald L. Davidson Fuels

Evolugen by Brookfield Renewable

The Estate of Dr. Heather Onyett (in memory of Gloria Margaret Moreau Onyett)

Lady Dunn Health Centre (in honour of Pat Rose)

Michipicoten First Nation

Michipicoten High School Reunion Committee

Michipicoten Volunteer Firefighters’ Association (in honour of Allan Kettles)

Northern Lights Ford

Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation

Rotary Club of Wawa

Royal Canadian Legion Wawa Branch 429

Royal Canadian Legion White River Branch 169 (in honour of Arthur John Pidduck)

Russell Reid Memorial Bursary Committee (in honour of Russell Reid)

The Estate of Tory & Isabel Lawson

United Steel Workers Local 2724

United Steel Workers Local 9246

Villeneuve Construction

Wawa Dental Centre

Wawa Lion’s Club

Wawa Minor Hockey Association

Wawa Motor Inn

Weecheetowin Support Services (in honour of Michael Cachagee)

Wesdome Eale River Mine (in honour of Aleksa Kusic)

Yvon Lacroix Enterprises Limited

The recognition and financial support that accompanies receiving these awards means so much to our students. The enormous amount of time and effort that goes into organizing and fundraising for these awards, bursaries, and scholarships certainly does not go unnoticed.

Thank you, Wawa and area, for celebrating our graduates. This is one amazing community, and we are so proud and thankful to be a part of it!