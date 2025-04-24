BILUK, Kenneth Morley

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with you the loss of our family’s strongest anchor. Ken passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 31, 2025, due to his short battle with cancer.

Ken was born in Michipicoten TWP. (Wawa), Ontario where he and his family lived until they moved to Enderby, British Columbia in 1977. He went to school in Salmon Arm, BC where he completed his Auto Body apprenticeship that he had begun learning from his father at a young age. He married his teenage sweetheart Cindy (nee Moubray). They recently celebrated 45 years of marriage in August.

While their children were young, they lived in Wembley, Alberta for 15 years where they made the most of what was and looked forward to moving back to Enderby in 2000. He was extremely proud of his Children: Daughter Candy (Derek), Grandchildren: Shelby & Grace; Son Derek (Amanda), Grandchildren: Brody & Brooklynn. He enjoyed their riverfront view from morning coffees to the afternoon cheers to Ken’s famous evening movie popcorn.

From a young age he grew up riding snowmobiles and was excited to pass along his wisdom of how to avoid the obstacles he hadn’t been able to and continued making more riding memories. Ken was recently presented with a Hunters Range Snowmobile Association lifetime membership for his 20+ years of volunteer dedication from starting up the annual poker rally to becoming the grill master and everything in between.

Come summer time he loved his early morning drives to the local Salmon fishing hole in hopes of bringing home the big one. Always willing to help teach the next generation the proper fishing etiquette, tips and tricks.

He spent his lifetime pursuing his passion of restoring classic vehicles; more recently his business “Ken’s Classicz” celebrated 20 years of restoring and turning out several Hot Wheels including his own toys. His very first complete rebuild in 1979, a ‘72 Ford Pinto on a ’69 Bronco chassis, and of course their 25th Anniversary gift, the ‘67 Ford Mustang Coupe. Just as Ken & Cindy loved their cruises in style, Cindy will continue to do so and of course make the odd car show appearance.

There was only one Kenny. He was quietly spoken with a big heart; being most generous with his knowledge and time. Ken will be greatly missed and forever remembered for his famous ‘Biluk smirk’ that lightened the mood and made those around him feel special.

Celebration of Life – To be on Ken’s 64th Birthday – August 31st, 2025 ~ 2 to 7 p.m. “Ken’s Classicz Show & Shine Social” at The Biluk residence, Please come & go as you wish.Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family at www.CypressFuneral.ca.

Arrangements entrusted to Cypress Funeral & Cremation Services, Armstrong & Vernon, BC.