MYERS, Alma

Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at Pathways Retirement Home, Sault Ste. Marie on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at the age of 94 years.

Beloved wife of the late Jack Myers (January 1, 2013). Loving and proud mother of William (Bill) Myers (Jao), Robert Myers (Jane), Barbara Stoll (late Wolfgang) and Laurie Cavan (Jim). Cherished grandmother of Karen, Anne (Andy), Donald (Alison) and Jason (Kyna). Great great-grandmother of Orin, Pthalo and Azade. Dear sister of Marie Haight, the late George Renault (late Sheila), the late Sylvia Currie (late Norm), the late Stephen Renault, the late Margaret Klempner (late Jack), the late Guy Renault (late Bonnie) and the late Robert Renault (Audrey). Alma will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

Born March 5, 1931, to the late Margaret and Steve Renault. She grew up in both Steep Hill Falls and “the Mission”, often fondly reminiscing of those early days with her parents and siblings. Recently she described when a child she had such a fun ride by a dog team with her mom as they travelled snowy trails to visit a friend. She loved to cook and truly enjoyed sharing her accomplishments with her family and friends. Being an intelligent person, she loved reading and discussing world events. She was known to have said that “as a woman she was born too soon”! Another important aspect in her life was her time volunteering at the Wawa Legion and she respected how hard everyone worked to support the Legion. Anyone that knew her also knew how much she loved playing cards! Family and helping others were our mother’s foundation. Thank you for everything mom-we will miss you more than words can say.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. At Alma’s request there will be no funeral services at this time.

Memorial donations made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429, Wawa would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.