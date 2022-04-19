Breaking News

Morning News – April 19

Apr 19, 2022 at 07:56

Weather: –

  • Today – Periods of snow ending early this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High +3. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Clearing before morning. Low -9.

COVID Statistics:

Current Previous Change from previous report
Tested 254,297 253,715 582
Confirmed Cases 7,389 7,336 53
Confirmed Cases in 2022 5,185 5,132 53
Active cases 409 411 -2
Resolved 6,980 6,925 55
*Deceased 47 46 1
Deceased in 2022 26 25 1
Central & East Algoma 735 729 6
Elliot Lake & Area 338 332 6
North Algoma 264 264 0
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 6,052 6,011 41

News Tidbits:

 

