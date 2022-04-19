Morning News – April 19

Apr 19, 2022 at 07:56
Weather: –
- Today – Periods of snow ending early this morning then cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this morning. High +3. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Clearing before morning. Low -9.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Previous
|Change from previous report
|Tested
|254,297
|253,715
|582
|Confirmed Cases
|7,389
|7,336
|53
|Confirmed Cases in 2022
|5,185
|5,132
|53
|Active cases
|409
|411
|-2
|Resolved
|6,980
|6,925
|55
|*Deceased
|47
|46
|1
|Deceased in 2022
|26
|25
|1
|Central & East Algoma
|735
|729
|6
|Elliot Lake & Area
|338
|332
|6
|North Algoma
|264
|264
|0
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|6,052
|6,011
|41
News Tidbits:
