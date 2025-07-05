Fog Advisory (Marathon – Schreiber)

Jul 5, 2025 at 09:10
Fog Advisory in effect for:
- Marathon – Schreiber
At 9:06 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory for Marathon-Schreiber stating that “Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.”
Motorists should be prepared as visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.
==
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch (Lake Superior Park – Searchmont) - July 5, 2025
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park) - July 5, 2025
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake) - July 5, 2025