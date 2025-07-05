Breaking News

Fog Advisory (Marathon – Schreiber)

Jul 5, 2025 at 09:10

Fog Advisory in effect for:

  • Marathon – Schreiber

At 9:06 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory for Marathon-Schreiber stating that “Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.”

Motorists should be prepared as visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

==

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*