Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – July 5

There were no new wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region as of last night. There are currently 2 active wildland fires in the Northeast. Both are being observed.
The fire hazard varies from moderate to high across the Northeast Region. Most of the area along the James Bay coast has a low hazard.
