Saturday Morning News – July 5th

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 30% chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Showers with a few thunderstorms beginning this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Showers with a few thunderstorms ending after midnight then cloudy. Local amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 60 after midnight. Low 13.
- Sunday – Cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind northeast 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 in the afternoon. High 20. UV index 6 or high.
- Sunday Evening – Clear. Low 10.
News Tibits:
- On Thursday, the Township of the North Shore posted that Mayor Tony Moor has cancelled all council meetings and a scheduled town hall meeting until multiple complaints and investigations have been completed by integrity commissioner Tony Fleming,
- Unless a doctor is secured, the Thessalon Emergency Department will be closed from 8 a.m. Sunday, July 6 to 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 8
