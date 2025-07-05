Schreiber OPP – Investigation continues into July 4th Fatal Collision

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a serious collision on Highway 17, east of Pays Plat First Nation, that has left one person deceased.

On Friday, July 4, 2025, at approximately 12:15 a.m., members of the Schreiber Detachment of the OPP were called to a vehicle collision on Highway 17, just east of Pays Plat First Nation. The collision involved a car and an adult moose. As a result of the incident, the driver of the car, a 42-year-old from Scarborough, is deceased. The passenger was airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Superior North Emergency Medical Service, Schreiber Fire Department, Ministry of Transportation, and OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionist assisted Schreiber OPP in the response to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact the Schreiber OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.