O’BRIEN, Emma Jean “Jean”

Passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on Monday, June 30, 2025, at the age of 95. She is now reunited with her beloved husband Jack. Dear mother of John, and cherished grandmother of Noah and Abby. Predeceased by her parents Percy and Ethel Moore, along with her siblings. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Jean was an avid hockey fan and enjoyed cheering on the Toronto Maple Leaf’s and The Soo Greyhounds.
At Jeans request a cremation has taken place, interment to follow in Wawa. Memorial donations made to the SAH Cancer Care Fund would be appreciated by the family. Special thank you to Dr. Woolner, Dr. O’Brien and the staff of SAH 3B for the care and compassion shown to Jean and our family.
Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.
Glad your mom was blessed with a long full life
Wishing you comfort & peace during this difficult time
Fond memories of stopping in for a visit in the Mission & your mom giving us war time tips on making bug repellent & your dad & Scotty’s work stories
Judy Scott 💜
Sorry for your loss John. Your Mom was such a nice lady, always so kind to me and always so happy to see me. Take care John, your friend always, Kenny Portis.
Jean Moore was one of the first people I met when I arrived in Wawa in 1962 to live at the nurses residence. Jean has a room near the x-ray department on the lower floor of the Lady Dunn General Hospital and made me feel welcome right from the get-go. She provided her story for the Through Our Eyes project almost immediately, for which I was grateful, and through the years she would phone to bring me up to date on the happenings in her family. Sincere sympathy to her family and friends in their loss.