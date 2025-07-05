O’BRIEN, Emma Jean “Jean”

Passed away peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on Monday, June 30, 2025, at the age of 95. She is now reunited with her beloved husband Jack. Dear mother of John, and cherished grandmother of Noah and Abby. Predeceased by her parents Percy and Ethel Moore, along with her siblings. She will be missed by her many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Jean was an avid hockey fan and enjoyed cheering on the Toronto Maple Leaf’s and The Soo Greyhounds.

At Jeans request a cremation has taken place, interment to follow in Wawa. Memorial donations made to the SAH Cancer Care Fund would be appreciated by the family. Special thank you to Dr. Woolner, Dr. O’Brien and the staff of SAH 3B for the care and compassion shown to Jean and our family.

Arrangements entrusted to Northwood Funeral Home Cremation and Reception Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.