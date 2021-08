April 19, 2021

Beloved husband of Candice Roberta, Loving Dad to Steven (Caroline), Randy (Debbie), and Robbie (Vickie). Caring step-dad to Curtiss (Lisa) Moore.

Lovingly remembered as “Grampa Wawa” by his six grandchildren and step-grandchildren, and “great-grandpa dinosaur” by his four step-great-grandchildren.