COTE, Julien

It is with great sadness that the Sault Ste Marie Professional Firefighters Association announce that honorary firefighter Julien Cote has responded to his last alarm, peacefully at the Sault Area Hospital on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at the age of 30.

Julien’s bravery and determination to beat the odds and overcome his disease was an inspiration to the entire department. We’ll never forget you Julien, and we’re better for having known you. But I make you this one promise, tomorrow when that bell rings, we will be back on the truck, because you were the bravest of the brave. Today we will be as brave as you, by not mourning you, but by celebrating your life.

Cherished son of Lisa Cote (Norm Desjardins)

Son of Andrew Kenny and dear friend of Dan McCaig

Brother Kyle Mcintoch, Lindsay Kenny, Kassandra Kenny and Jessica Mailloux

Uncle to Luke Clement, Hudson, Mya

Grandson of Germaine Cote and Yvon Cote

Nephew of Yvonne, Yves, Anita, Charles

Cousin to the Cote Family

Julien will be missed by many friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., with Reverend Susan Montague Koyle officiating at The Trinity Centre (Holy Trinity Anglican Church) at 31 Old Garden River Road, followed by a reception.

Memorial donations to Muscular Dystrophy Canada would be greatly appreciated by the family (payable by check or online)

Visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family. Entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home, Sault Ste. Marie, ON.