Mother Nature threw everything at us – severe weather warnings, thunderstorms, rain, wind, hail and fog- but our awesome golfers persevered and were able to complete their rounds.

A tasty snack greeted them on Hole 5 and a delicious dinner, catered by Judy Page-Moore was served in the clubhouse.

Despite the weather, everyone seemed to enjoy themselves. Golfing skills were tested at various holes and at the chip in the pan contest. Still no winner. We’ll try again next year.

Door, hole, and random draw prizes were handed out. Everyone was a winner for participating and supporting the Foundation.

Events do not happen without a lot of hard work, volunteers, wonderful sponsors and great participants. We can’t thank you all enough. You helped us raise over $15,000.00 towards the purchase of new beds for the Lady Dunn Health Centre.

LDHC Foundation Golf Tournament – a challenge and a success!

Your generous hearts are giving us a healthier future!