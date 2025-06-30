Marathon OPP – Demonstration Activities may cause Potential traffic Delays Today UPDATE

17:20 – The Marathon detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising area motorists that traffic on Highway 17 east of Marathon and west of White River has resumed to the normal flow of traffic.

Motorists should check in advance for road advisory information on social media and monitor local media for the latest updates. The OPP appreciates everyone’s cooperation and patience during these occurrences.

14:40 – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning area motorists to be aware of potential traffic delays during their travels today.

Demonstration activities may periodically delay or interrupt the normal flow of traffic on Highway 17 east of Marathon and west of White River.

The OPP’s objective is to maintain the safe flow of traffic and, when delays occur, restore traffic flow in the safest manner possible. The OPP is also working with demonstration organizers to provide a safe and peaceful opportunity to exercise their lawful rights while minimizing disruptions to the flow of traffic, passage of emergency vehicles, and use of essential transportation routes.

