Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 30

There were 11 new wildland fires confirmed in the Northwest Region by the evening of June 29.

Northeast Region:

There were no new fires discovered in the Northeast Region today.

There are currently 3 active fires in the Northeast; one is under control, and two are being observed.

The fire hazard is a mixture of low to moderate to high across the far north of the province after experiencing scattered thunderstorms and isolated showers while the central and southern section of the Northeast Region has a low to moderate fire hazard.