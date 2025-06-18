PAULENCU, Wayne

We are saddened to announce the passing of Wayne Paulencu, peacefully on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Sault Ste. Marie, ON, at the age of 79.

Predeceased by his wife Yvette and parents John and Mary Paulencu. Survived by his, sons Jeff and Bryan, grandchildren Ethan, Kolten, and Deyson and his sisters Cathie and Vina.

Wayne was born in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba on September 21, 1945, and eventually moved to Wawa where he spent his career as an electrician for Algoma Steel. He liked his cars and travelling and spent many trips with Yvette visiting different places in both Canada and the United States.

The family would like to thank the staff at Sault Area Hospital, the Sault Ste. Marie Paramedics, Sault Ste Marie Police Service, ARCH Hospice and O’Sullivan Funeral Home for making these arrangements easier for the family.

Thank you for your condolences.

Visit www.osullivanfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.

Arrangements entrusted to O’Sullivan Funeral Home, SSM, ON.