SSM OPP – Suspended Driver charged

A suspended driver is facing criminal charges following a traffic stop east of Sault Ste. Marie.

On June 20, 2025, at approximately 2:21 p.m., an officer with the Sault Ste. Marie detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police was conducting general patrol on Highway 17 in Garden River First Nation, when they observed an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) travelling at a high rate of speed. They also observed a rear passenger on the ATV who was not wearing a helmet. A traffic stop was conducted, where the driver provided a false name to the officer. Investigation revealed the driver’s true identity, and confirmed the driver had a suspended licence under the Highway Traffic Act. The driver was also on court-ordered conditions not to occupy the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle.

As a result, Allysia SOLOMON, 29 years-of-age, of Garden River First Nation was arrested and charged with:

Personation with intent to avoid arrest

Driving while under suspension – three counts

Fail to comply with undertaking

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on August 4, 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie.

Additionally, the passenger of the ATV, a 32-year-old from Garden River First Nation, was charged with: