Marathon OPP – Charges Laid after Speeder Refuses to Stop for Officers

The Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one person after failing to stop for police as a result of a traffic stop on Highway 17 in Laberge Township.

On April 20, 2025 at 11:30 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 17. The vehicle fled at an extremely high speed. In the interest of public safety, the officers did not engage in a pursuit. Police made attempts to spike belt the vehicle, however were unsuccessful.

The vehicle and driver were located a short distance away, and as a result of the investigation, the driver was arrested.

Aryan SHARMA, 22-years-old of Winnipeg, Manitoba, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code and Highway Traffic Act with:

Flight from peace officer – three counts

Dangerous operation – two counts

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt

Speeding

Further to this, the accused had his driver’s licence suspended for 30 days, and vehicle impounded for 14 days.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on the 25th of June 2025.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are being asked to contact the Marathon OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).