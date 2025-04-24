SSM OPP – Charges Laid after traffic stop in Batchewana FN

On April 16, 2025, at approximately 2:14 p.m., officers with the Batchewana First Nation Police Service were conducting general patrol, when they observed a motor vehicle travelling at an exceptionally low rate of speed on August Street. A traffic stop was conducted, where investigation revealed one of the passengers was wanted by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service. The passenger was arrested and searched, where officers located a small amount of suspected clonazepam pills. The vehicle was then searched incident to arrest, where officers located various amounts of suspected cocaine and fentanyl inside a second passenger’s property. Officers also located a sawed-off shotgun, belonging to the second passenger.

As a result, Rachel HARRIMAN, 22 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Schedule I substance

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 2, 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie.

Mark DUBOIS, 33 years-of-age, of Batchewana First Nation was arrested and charged with:

Possession of Schedule I substance

Possession of Schedule I substance – cocaine

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm

Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Possession of a prohibited device

Careless storage of firearm

Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm

Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm

The accused was held for a bail hearing, and subsequently remanded into custody.