SSM OPP – Charges Laid after traffic stop in Batchewana FN

On April 16, 2025, at approximately 2:14 p.m., officers with the Batchewana First Nation Police Service were conducting general patrol, when they observed a motor vehicle travelling at an exceptionally low rate of speed on August Street. A traffic stop was conducted, where investigation revealed one of the passengers was wanted by the Sault Ste. Marie Police Service. The passenger was arrested and searched, where officers located a small amount of suspected clonazepam pills. The vehicle was then searched incident to arrest, where officers located various amounts of suspected cocaine and fentanyl inside a second passenger’s property. Officers also located a sawed-off shotgun, belonging to the second passenger.
As a result, Rachel HARRIMAN, 22 years-of-age, of Sault Ste. Marie was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of Schedule I substance
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on June 2, 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie.
Mark DUBOIS, 33 years-of-age, of Batchewana First Nation was arrested and charged with:
- Possession of Schedule I substance
- Possession of Schedule I substance – cocaine
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm
- Knowledge of unauthorized possession of firearm
- Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- Possession of a prohibited device
- Careless storage of firearm
- Occupant of motor vehicle knowing there was firearm
- Breach of firearms regulation – transport firearm
The accused was held for a bail hearing, and subsequently remanded into custody.
