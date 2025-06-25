Summer’s Here – Wear your Safety Gear!

As Ontario residents and visitors make their Canada Day plans and look forward to the summer ahead, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be ramping up enforcement and education around safety equipment that plays a critical role in saving lives on roads, trails and waterways.

On the Road

Over the last three full years (2022-2024), the loss of 188 lives on OPP-patrolled roads was either attributed to or a direct result of not wearing a seatbelt. Buckling up only takes a few seconds and could be the one thing that saves your life and reduces the extent of your injuries if you are involved in a collision. Please buckle up and ensure children and toddlers are properly restrained!

Off-road

Over the same three-year period, 43 of the 88 riders killed in off-road vehicle incidents in OPP jurisdiction chose to not wear a helmet. Off-roading carries unique risks for riders and their passengers, including riding on uneven terrain, which can easily cause drivers to lose control of their vehicle and crash. This is when you are going to need your helmet the most, so please keep your head protected in an approved, properly fitted helmet every time you head out for a ride – even if it’s just on your own property. Motorcyclists and cyclists are also reminded to always wear a properly fitted helmet!

On the water

Unquestionably, the most under-utilized piece of equipment among road, waterway and trail users year after year is the lifejacket. Of the 72 people who died in OPP-investigated marine incidents in the last three years, 59 of the boaters/paddlers chose not to wear a lifejacket. Whether you are in a motorized vessel, canoe, kayak or on a stand-up paddle board, don’t just toss your lifejacket aside. The only lifejacket that can save your life is the one you are wearing!

The OPP is counting on everyone to keep safety top of mind during their Canada Day celebrations and to keep each other safe on roads, trails and waterways so everyone can enjoy the summer months ahead!