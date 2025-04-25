Friday Morning News – April 25

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High +5. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Periods of rain ending late this evening then cloudy. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind becoming north 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low zero.
- Saturday – Mainly cloudy. Clearing late in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High +11. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Saturday Night – Clear. Low -5.
News Tidbits:
- Did you know that Monty Python’s ‘The Holy Grail’ is 50 this month? The birthday of the movie considered by many to be the most funny of all time premiered April 3rd, 1975.
- In more sobering news. On April 25th, 1986, a test began at 1 a.m. at the Chernobyl Atomic Power Station that resulted in the explosion and meltdown of the core. It would not be until four days later on the 29th that the western world woke up to news of the explosion, and tracking of the radioactive cloud throughout Europe.
