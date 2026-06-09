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Ladies Night Golf – June 3

117 Golfers

Call ins begin Mondays at 10 a.m. A friendly reminder to please treat staff with respect and have patience for call ins. Please remember to mark off on the flight card if you are member or non-member.

1st FLIGHT:

1st – Ashley Coombs, Charlee Simon, Spare                              36
2nd – Cassee Provost, Marcie DLF, Ashley Omolida                  37
3rd – Chanelle Martelli, Sue Lord, Spare                                      37

2nd FLIGHT:
1st – Jen Lamontagne, Lise Noel, Spare                                      40
2nd – Val Levesque, Stephanie McGregor, Chantal Gagne       42
3rd – Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Brooke MacLellan           42

3rd FLIGHT:
1st – Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Valerie Morris                       43
2nd – Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Debbie Tavella                       43
3rd – Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Gen Verreault          44

4th FLIGHT:
1st – Wendy Bonitzke, Kathy Turyk, Spare                                  45
2nd- Johanna Rowe, Norma Kauk, Andrea Curtis                       45
3rd- Mika Reil, Peyton Boylan, Sharon Reil                                 46

5th FLIGHT:
1st- Lynne Zuliani, Barb Leschishin, Kathy Culhane                   46
2nd – Lulu Case, Tania Case, Christina Portis                             46
3rd – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran                      46

6th FLIGHT:
1st- Nellie Harvey, Cheryl Tremblay, Spare                                  47
2nd – Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle              48
3rd – Cassidy Michalcewicz, Grace Dereski, Julie                      48

7th FLIGHT:
1st – Leah Isosarri, Nicole Jones, Kendra                                    52
2nd – Michelle Krell, Sabrina Michalcewicz, Wynter Krell          50
3rd – Chelsey Bolton, Kylie Millette, Spare                                   50

8th FLIGHT:
1st – Gerry Rose, Lorna Chuipka, Vanessa Skouris                   51
2nd – Michelle Terris, Kaitlyn Dube, Connie Taylor                      52

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All and Repair $25.00 Certificate – Val Levesque (Birdie)
Hole #1 – Longest Putt AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 coupon – Anya Switzer

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese Pizza – Andrea Curtis
Hole #2 – Closest to Pin (4th shot) Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Cassee Provost (Birdie 2-way Draw)

Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Norma Kauk

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Center $30.00 Gift Certificate – Norma Kauk
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Chanelle Martelli (Eagle)
Hole #4 – Longest Putt Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Nat Bryar

Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Martel Customs $30.00 cash – Heidi McLaren (Birdie)
Hole #5 – Longest Putt Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Danette Mathias

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Chantal Gagne
Hole #6 – Longest Putt RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Katherine Turmelle

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Linda Guindon

Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 & under) Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Trans Canada Chrysler $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon (Birdie)

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash – Lise Noel
Hole #9 – Longest Putt Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Lise Bernath

 

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Vanessa Skouris

Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Leah Isosarri

25ft putt – ($350 pot): Nellie Harvey, Helene Bekintis, Laurie Oliver, Anna Klockars, Megan Beland, Peyton Boylan– No winner (Next weeks pot starts at $400)

Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3780) – No winner (Next weeks pot starts at $3830.00)

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