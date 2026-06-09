Ladies Night Golf – June 3

117 Golfers
Call ins begin Mondays at 10 a.m. A friendly reminder to please treat staff with respect and have patience for call ins. Please remember to mark off on the flight card if you are member or non-member.
1st FLIGHT:
1st – Ashley Coombs, Charlee Simon, Spare 36
2nd – Cassee Provost, Marcie DLF, Ashley Omolida 37
3rd – Chanelle Martelli, Sue Lord, Spare 37
2nd FLIGHT:
1st – Jen Lamontagne, Lise Noel, Spare 40
2nd – Val Levesque, Stephanie McGregor, Chantal Gagne 42
3rd – Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Brooke MacLellan 42
3rd FLIGHT:
1st – Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Valerie Morris 43
2nd – Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Debbie Tavella 43
3rd – Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Gen Verreault 44
4th FLIGHT:
1st – Wendy Bonitzke, Kathy Turyk, Spare 45
2nd- Johanna Rowe, Norma Kauk, Andrea Curtis 45
3rd- Mika Reil, Peyton Boylan, Sharon Reil 46
5th FLIGHT:
1st- Lynne Zuliani, Barb Leschishin, Kathy Culhane 46
2nd – Lulu Case, Tania Case, Christina Portis 46
3rd – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran 46
6th FLIGHT:
1st- Nellie Harvey, Cheryl Tremblay, Spare 47
2nd – Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle 48
3rd – Cassidy Michalcewicz, Grace Dereski, Julie 48
7th FLIGHT:
1st – Leah Isosarri, Nicole Jones, Kendra 52
2nd – Michelle Krell, Sabrina Michalcewicz, Wynter Krell 50
3rd – Chelsey Bolton, Kylie Millette, Spare 50
8th FLIGHT:
1st – Gerry Rose, Lorna Chuipka, Vanessa Skouris 51
2nd – Michelle Terris, Kaitlyn Dube, Connie Taylor 52
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All and Repair $25.00 Certificate – Val Levesque (Birdie)
Hole #1 – Longest Putt AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 coupon – Anya Switzer
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese Pizza – Andrea Curtis
Hole #2 – Closest to Pin (4th shot) Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Cassee Provost (Birdie 2-way Draw)
Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Norma Kauk
Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Center $30.00 Gift Certificate – Norma Kauk
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Chanelle Martelli (Eagle)
Hole #4 – Longest Putt Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Nat Bryar
Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Martel Customs $30.00 cash – Heidi McLaren (Birdie)
Hole #5 – Longest Putt Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Danette Mathias
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Chantal Gagne
Hole #6 – Longest Putt RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Katherine Turmelle
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Linda Guindon
Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 & under) Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Trans Canada Chrysler $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon (Birdie)
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash – Lise Noel
Hole #9 – Longest Putt Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Lise Bernath
Draws:
Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Vanessa Skouris
Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Leah Isosarri
25ft putt – ($350 pot): Nellie Harvey, Helene Bekintis, Laurie Oliver, Anna Klockars, Megan Beland, Peyton Boylan– No winner (Next weeks pot starts at $400)
Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3780) – No winner (Next weeks pot starts at $3830.00)
- Men’s Night Golf – - June 9, 2026
- Ladies Night Golf – June 3 - June 9, 2026
- Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 8 - June 9, 2026