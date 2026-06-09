Ladies Night Golf – June 3

117 Golfers

Call ins begin Mondays at 10 a.m. A friendly reminder to please treat staff with respect and have patience for call ins. Please remember to mark off on the flight card if you are member or non-member.

1st FLIGHT:

1st – Ashley Coombs, Charlee Simon, Spare 36

2nd – Cassee Provost, Marcie DLF, Ashley Omolida 37

3rd – Chanelle Martelli, Sue Lord, Spare 37

2nd FLIGHT:

1st – Jen Lamontagne, Lise Noel, Spare 40

2nd – Val Levesque, Stephanie McGregor, Chantal Gagne 42

3rd – Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Brooke MacLellan 42

3rd FLIGHT:

1st – Erin Andrews, Maury O’Neill, Valerie Morris 43

2nd – Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Debbie Tavella 43

3rd – Mel Charbonneau, Carrie Belanger, Gen Verreault 44

4th FLIGHT:

1st – Wendy Bonitzke, Kathy Turyk, Spare 45

2nd- Johanna Rowe, Norma Kauk, Andrea Curtis 45

3rd- Mika Reil, Peyton Boylan, Sharon Reil 46

5th FLIGHT:

1st- Lynne Zuliani, Barb Leschishin, Kathy Culhane 46

2nd – Lulu Case, Tania Case, Christina Portis 46

3rd – Linda Guindon, Paula Valois, Louise Moran 46

6th FLIGHT:

1st- Nellie Harvey, Cheryl Tremblay, Spare 47

2nd – Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle 48

3rd – Cassidy Michalcewicz, Grace Dereski, Julie 48

7th FLIGHT:

1st – Leah Isosarri, Nicole Jones, Kendra 52

2nd – Michelle Krell, Sabrina Michalcewicz, Wynter Krell 50

3rd – Chelsey Bolton, Kylie Millette, Spare 50

8th FLIGHT:

1st – Gerry Rose, Lorna Chuipka, Vanessa Skouris 51

2nd – Michelle Terris, Kaitlyn Dube, Connie Taylor 52

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1- Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wawa Rent-All and Repair $25.00 Certificate – Val Levesque (Birdie)

Hole #1 – Longest Putt AJ’s Pizza & Wholesale $30.00 coupon – Anya Switzer

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pizza Box – North of 17 Restaurant Lg Pep & Cheese Pizza – Andrea Curtis

Hole #2 – Closest to Pin (4th shot) Northern Lights Ford $30.00 cash – Cassee Provost (Birdie 2-way Draw)

Hole #3 – Closest to the pin (1st shot) Fenlon’s Pharmacy $20.00 cash – Norma Kauk

Hole #4 – Longest Drive (60+) Wawa Home Building Center $30.00 Gift Certificate – Norma Kauk

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin (4th Shot) Books 2 Go $25.00 cash – Chanelle Martelli (Eagle)

Hole #4 – Longest Putt Wawa Motor Inn $25.00 cash – Nat Bryar

Hole #5 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Martel Customs $30.00 cash – Heidi McLaren (Birdie)

Hole #5 – Longest Putt Eighty-Five Electric $25.00 cash – Danette Mathias

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Wilderness Helicopters $30.00 cash – Chantal Gagne

Hole #6 – Longest Putt RD Contracting $25.00 cash – Katherine Turmelle

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin (1st shot) Mission Motors $25.00 cash – Linda Guindon

Hole #8 – Longest Drive (59 & under) Nathan Provost & Sons $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Trans Canada Chrysler $30.00 cash – Charlee Simon (Birdie)

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin (3rd shot) Forest & Land Control Inc $60.00 cash – Lise Noel

Hole #9 – Longest Putt Canadian Tire $25.00 Gift Certificate – Lise Bernath

Draws:

Michipicoten Golf Club – $15.00 cash – Vanessa Skouris

Ladies Night – $20.00 cash – Leah Isosarri

25ft putt – ($350 pot): Nellie Harvey, Helene Bekintis, Laurie Oliver, Anna Klockars, Megan Beland, Peyton Boylan– No winner (Next weeks pot starts at $400)

Hole in One on Hole 3 or 7 ($3780) – No winner (Next weeks pot starts at $3830.00)