SSM OPP – Charges Laid after speeder stopped near Batchawana Bay

A traffic stop north of the city has resulted in impaired driving charges for one individual.
On April 11, 2025, at approximately 3:51 p.m., an officer with the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police was conducting general patrol on Highway 17, when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed near Batchawana Bay.
A traffic stop was conducted, and investigation determined the vehicle driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Kyle PORCHERON, 25 years-of-age, of Batchawana Bay was arrested and charged with:
- Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
- Careless driving
- Speeding
The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 5, 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.
