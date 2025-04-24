SSM OPP – Charges Laid after speeder stopped near Batchawana Bay

A traffic stop north of the city has resulted in impaired driving charges for one individual.

On April 11, 2025, at approximately 3:51 p.m., an officer with the Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police was conducting general patrol on Highway 17, when they observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed near Batchawana Bay.

A traffic stop was conducted, and investigation determined the vehicle driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. As a result, Kyle PORCHERON, 25 years-of-age, of Batchawana Bay was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Careless driving

Speeding

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on May 5, 2025 in Sault Ste. Marie. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.