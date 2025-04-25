Spring By Hand Festival is Saturday!

This weekend will be the Spring By Hand Festival. It will again be held at the Community Centre in Wawa on Saturday, April 26 from 11 am to 3 pm. This is a great opportunity for local crafters to exhibit their goods. Since it is two weeks before Mother’s Day, it is also a great opportunity to get that gift for someone special. You are pretty much guaranteed that it will be Canadian Made!

Admission is by silver collection. For this show we will be donating the silver collection to the Lady Dunn Health Centre in memory of Jim Sanders. Jim recently passed away. He was one of the founders of the By Hand Festival back in 1980. He wanted to establish an event where local crafters had the opportunity to sell their crafts. Jim’s pottery table was a staple at many craft shows, it always drew a crowd.

Participants for this show include: Maria Reid, Rachel Presse, Don Charbonneau, Allyson Fortin, Elaine Nelemans, Lorraine & Heidi, Hope Lundquist, Sarah Beukema, George Karasek, Helene Bradley, Michelle Denis, Brigitte Cyr, Kaireen Morrison, Nicole Davis, Havana Thibideau, Tara Hart, Diane Cormier, Kaitlin Dube, Christina Bekintis, Kelly Moore McKenzie and Pete Burgoyne.

There will be a large variety of items available: sewing, weaving, children’s clothes, baking, blankets, books, jewelry, woodwork, signs, paintings, soaps, cards, candles and much more. Be sure to come out and support your local crafters.