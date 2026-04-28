Ontario Investing More to Upgrade Community Infrastructure in Blind River

The Ontario government is investing $803,706 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to support seven community enhancement projects in Blind River. As part of its plan to protect Ontario, the government is making strategic investments to upgrade critical municipal infrastructure to build stronger, healthier and more self-reliant northern communities.

“These investments are supporting the Town of Blind River in advancing local priorities and revitalizing community infrastructure efficiently and effectively,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “Through the NOHFC, our government is helping ensure that northern communities are able to build strong, sustainable futures, making northern Ontario a great place to live, work and visit.”

The NOHFC is providing funding to the Town of Blind River for the following projects:

$307,500 to complete the roof replacement and structural upgrades of the Timber Village Museum & Art Gallery

$178,035 to repair and improve the Lake Matinenda Boat Launch, which includes the rehabilitation of ramps, docks and walkways, as well as added safety features like dock lighting and life rings

$137,250 to install a new backup generator, electrical panel and switch, along with a new cement pad at its fire hall

$53,250 to complete upgrades at the town’s Marine Park facility, including the installation of a new fuel pump for marina visitors’ boats

$51,000 to replace and upgrade the playground equipment at Town Park and Rousseau Playground

$44,250 to complete the roof replacement and upgrades to three recreational facilities, including the Sidock Pavilion, Peterson Pavilion, and the Town Park Minor Sport Outdoor Storage Building.

Additionally, the Blind River Curling Club is receiving $32,421 in NOHFC funding to install a new dehumidifier unit.

“Congratulations to the Town of Blind River on their successful grant applications from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation,” said Member of Provincial Parliament for Algoma – Manitoulin, Bill Rosenberg. “The various projects supported by NOHFC, including improvements to heritage, recreational and community infrastructure will support the community today and for many generations to come.”

The Ontario government is prioritizing investments through the NOHFC that protect northern industries and jobs, mitigate the impacts of U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions and secure new opportunities for the long-term prosperity of northern Ontario. The renewed focus is boosting competitiveness and ensuring the north remains a leader in Ontario’s economy. This new direction is in addition to the province’s investment of an additional $30 million over three years, bringing the NOHFC’s annual budget to a total of $110 million. Together, these initiatives will benefit communities of all sizes, both rural and urban, including Indigenous communities.