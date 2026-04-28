Tuesday Morning News – April 28

Weather:
|Today
|Showers ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to plus 3 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
|Tonight
|Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low zero.
News:
- Be aware while you drive. The moose are now spending more time in the ditches along side the highways. Which means they will cross the highway to get to the greener grass on the other side – without a care to the motorists on the highway.
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First United Church Thrift Shop – It is with regret that we announce we will not be hosting a Spring Thrift Shop this year. Unfortunately, the recent mild spell caused water issues in our main hall downstairs. We anticipate, possibly, more issues as all our snow melts. This has caused a safety issue as tiles are lifting in the hall. Please do not drop off donations at this time as we cannot deal with them. Thank you for your understanding.
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