Ontario Investing to Improve Recreational Infrastructure in Mississauga FN

The Ontario government, through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC), is investing $354,107 to support two projects in Mississauga First Nation. As part of its plan to protect Ontario, the province is making targeted investments to help improve local infrastructure that fosters strong, resilient northern communities.

“Our government is pleased to support the improvement of these important community assets so they can continue to be accessible and safe places for residents and visitors alike to enjoy,” said George Pirie, Minister of Northern Economic Development and Growth. “These investments demonstrate the broad and impactful role the NOHFC continues to play across northern Ontario.”

Mississauga First Nation, in conjunction with the Town of Blind River, is receiving $175,398 to renovate the Boom Camp Boat Launch by installing a retaining wall, repairing the cement launch pad and adding signage. The renovations will preserve and enhance this important public asset, while providing a safer and more accessible boat launch site for community members, residents of Blind River and tourists.

The NOHFC is also providing $178,709 to Mississauga First Nation to renovate the community’s outdoor ice rink by adding a roof to cover the facility – allowing the First Nation to host both hockey league play and pleasure skating in their community. The new structure will enable year-round use, making the rink a multi-purpose facility that is safe and accessible for all users.

“Mississauga First Nation fully recognizes and supports the need for strong partnerships across the North Shore. The partnership with the town of Blind River has been productive over the past several years and has been further enhanced by the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund. The Boom Camp Boat Launch Project is not only a driver of tourism but also a key access point for annual biology studies, water safety, fishing, and more,” said Brent Niganobe, Chief of Mississauga First Nation. “The shoreline features a docking system that enables safe, easy launches for canoes, kayaks, and paddleboards, as well as a rest area. The outdoor rink in the Mississauga First Nation is designed for families and youth. The skating rink will also serve as a multi-use facility in the off-season. We look forward to hosting new public, recreational, and cultural events in this new space. Thank you to The Northern Ontario Heritage Fund for contributing to a year-round public-use asset.”

“Congratulations on your Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation funding for these community projects that play such an important role in bringing people together,” said Member of Provincial Parliament for Algoma – Manitoulin, Bill Rosenberg. “These upgrades will help provide a welcoming space for events, activities, and gatherings for years to come.”

The Ontario government is prioritizing investments through the NOHFC that protect northern industries and jobs, mitigate the impacts of U.S. tariffs and trade disruptions and secure new opportunities for the long-term prosperity of northern Ontario. The renewed focus is boosting competitiveness and ensuring the north remains a leader in Ontario’s economy. This new direction is in addition to the province’s investment of an additional $30 million over three years, bringing the NOHFC’s annual budget to a total of $110 million. Together, these initiatives will benefit communities of all sizes, both rural and urban, including Indigenous communities.