Light Up Green for Children’s Mental Health Week

Children’s Mental Health Week, May 4-10, is a time to come together as a community to support the well-being of our children and youth—and this year, you can help make that support visible.

Across Ontario, thousands of children and youth are waiting for access to mental health services, and many are facing increasing challenges at younger ages than ever before. Awareness and community connection play a critical role in reducing stigma and reminding young people that they are not alone.

That’s why we’re inviting businesses, organizations, and community members to Light It Up Green.

Green is the official colour of Children’s Mental Health Week—a symbol of hope, growth, and resilience. When our community shows up in visible ways, it sparks important conversations, encourages help-seeking, and helps break down the stigma that too often surrounds mental health.

Here’s how you can get involved:

Illuminate your building or outdoor space with green lights

Decorate windows, doors, or workspaces in green

Wear green and encourage your team to join in

Share your photos on social media to inspire others using #KidsCantWait and #CMHW2026

Every light turned green is a reminder to a child or youth that their community cares and that support is out there. Together, we can create a brighter, more supportive future—because kids can’t wait.

To learn more about Children’s Mental Health Week, please visit the Children’s Mental Health Ontario website or the Canadian Mental Health Association website for information on adult mental health.