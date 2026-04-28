OPP – Officer Dies in Line of Duty

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is releasing the identity of the officer who died in the line of duty in Cobourg this afternoon.

On Monday, April 27, 2026, shortly after 5:30 p.m., members of the Northumberland OPP responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Highway 401 near Burnham Street North. A member of the OPP was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The officer has been identified as Sergeant Brandon Malcolm, who joined the OPP in June 2020 and served his entire career with the Northumberland Detachment.

The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance is being provided by the OPP Traffic Management and Enforcement Team, as well as OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Highway 401 remains closed in both directions between County Road 28 and Burnham Street in Cobourg.

Anyone with any information or video footage in relation to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.