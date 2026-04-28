FONOM Voices Concern Over Nairn Centre Mill Curtailment

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is expressing concern following the announcement that Interfor will indefinitely curtail operations at its mill in Nairn Centre.

This decision will have a significant impact on workers, their families, and the broader regional economy.

The Nairn Centre mill has long been a cornerstone employer, supporting generations of families and contributing to the region’s economic stability.

FONOM acknowledges the leadership shown by the Township of Nairn and Hyman and the Town of Espanola in their quick, collaborative response to support those affected. Their commitment to working with partners and supporting impacted residents reflects the strength and resilience of Northern

communities.

“On behalf of FONOM, we extend our support to the workers, families, and communities affected by this difficult news,” said Dave Plourde, President of FONOM. “We know how important these mills are, not only as employers, but as the backbone of many Northern communities.”

FONOM notes that this curtailment is not an isolated event, but part of a broader trend impacting the forestry sector across Northern Ontario. Ongoing softwood lumber tariffs, combined with market pressures and rising costs, continue to strain mills and the communities that depend on them.

“These challenges are being felt across the North,” added Plourde. “Tariffs and trade uncertainty are having real, on-the-ground impacts in our communities. We need to see continued and intensified efforts from the federal government to address softwood lumber tariffs and support the long-term stability of Canada’s forestry sector.”

FONOM will continue to work with all orders of government, industry partners, and municipal leaders to advocate for solutions that protect jobs, strengthen regional economies, and support economic diversification in Northern Ontario.

Northern communities have demonstrated resilience time and again. FONOM remains committed to ensuring it has the support needed to navigate this challenging period and emerge stronger.