NE Region Forest Fire Situation Update – April 27

Four new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region since the previous update (April 23):

North Bay 1 (NOR001) was confirmed on April 25. This wildland fire was 0.6 hectares and located just south of Highway 17, and half a kilometre north of Lake Nipissing. It was called out the same day.

was confirmed on April 25. This wildland fire was 0.6 hectares and located just south of Highway 17, and half a kilometre north of Lake Nipissing. It was called out the same day. Sudbury 1 (SUD001) was confirmed on April 26. This wildland fire was 0.3 hectares and located 1.2 kilometres southeast of Owl Lake, and 1.6 kilometres north of Lake Huron. The fire is now out.

There are 2 active wildlan fires in the Northeast Region:

North Bay 2 (NOR002) was confirmed this afternoon. This wildland fire is 0.4 hectares and located 0.25 kilometres south of Feronia Road, and 1 kilometre northwest of Doule Lake. The fire is not under control.

was confirmed this afternoon. This wildland fire is 0.4 hectares and located 0.25 kilometres south of Feronia Road, and 1 kilometre northwest of Doule Lake. The fire is not under control. North Bay 3 (NOR003) was confirmed this afternoon. This wildland fire is 0.5 hectares and located 0.3 kilometres south of Pine Poultry Road, and 1 kilometre east of Warren Avenue. The fire is not under control.

Follow Ontario’s outdoor fire rules

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public that outdoor fire rules are in effect throughout Ontario’s legislated fire season, which runs from April 1 to October 31. To dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage the use of alternatives such as composting or utilizing your local landfill. If you must burn, use caution and follow the rules outlined in Ontario’s Wildland Fire Management regulation.

Fires are to be ignited no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Always ensure you have adequate tools and water available to contain the fire at the site. Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. Read the full set of outdoor fire rules.

Residents within municipal boundaries must also check with their local fire department for burning restrictions or permitting requirements prior to burning.

Report a wildland fire

To report a wildland fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE (3473). To report a wildland fire located south of the French or Mattawa Rivers, please dial 9-1-1.

For tips on preventing wildland fires and information on the current fire situation, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X in English and French: @ONforestfires and @ONfeudeforet. For more information about the current wildland fire situation, visit Ontario.ca/FireUpdates.