Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30% chance of drizzle or showers this morning and early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating near noon. High 9. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 30% chance of drizzle overnight. Fog patches developing this evening. Low +1.
- Friday – Cloudy. 30% chance of drizzle changing to 40% chance of rain in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High +8. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Friday Evening – Cloudy with 30% chance of showers. Low +1.
News Tidbits:
- Animal lovers will be pleased to hear that the new Collaborative Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program is moving forward with the construction of a large animal education facility at Lakehead University’s Thunder Bay campus. According to Dr. Gillian Siddall, Lakehead University president and vice-chancellor, once completed, the campus facility will house cows, horses, sheep, dogs, and other live animals. Lakehead’s cohort of 20 students is only open to northern Ontario residents covering the Districts of Algoma, Cochrane, Kenora, Manitoulin, Nipissing, Parry Sound, Rainy River, Sudbury, Thunder Bay, and Timiskaming. It will emphasize incorporating Indigenous culture, perspectives, and approaches to animal care.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- In our Memories – Dave & Gary - April 24, 2025
- Thursday Morning News – April 24th - April 24, 2025
- Serious Collision on Government Road – Please avoid area - April 23, 2025