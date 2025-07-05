Tornado Warning (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

At 19:02, Environment Canada cancelled the Tornado Warning for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

3:08 PM EDT Saturday 5 July 2025

Tornado Watch in effect for: Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible.

Hazards:

Wind gusts up to 110 km/h

Nickel to toonie sized hail

Heavy rainfall with rainfall rates possibly exceeding 50 mm per hour

Tornadoes are also possible

When: This afternoon and evening.

Additional details: Thunderstorms have developed and will continue to strengthen this afternoon.

Thunderstorms are expected to track southeast through the afternoon and evening. This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Be prepared for severe weather.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.

1:53 PM EDT Saturday 5 July 2025

Tornado Warning in effect for: Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

At 1:53 PM EDT, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm that is possibly producing a tornado. Damaging winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are also possible. A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado is located 23 kilometres south of Opasatika Lake, moving east at 65 km/h.

Hazard: Toonie size hail and 90 km/h wind gusts. A tornado is also possible. This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.

Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.