Statement from Pierre Poilievre on the Anniversary of the Lac-Mégantic Tragedy

The Hon. Pierre Poilievre, Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, issued the following statement on the anniversary of the Lac-Mégantic tragedy:

“12 years ago, on July 6, 2013, the deadliest rail disaster in our history occurred when an explosion claimed the lives of 47 people. 12 years later, we remain in solidarity with the victims and loved ones affected by this horrific tragedy.

“The pain of the people of Lac-Mégantic will always be with us, as will the memory of those who were lost. A father, a mother, a brother, a sister, a child, a friend—each loss is immeasurable.

“We must highlight the resilience of the people of Lac-Mégantic who, after that horrible day, rebuilt both their lives and their community. The reconstruction of the town center is an example of the strength of the community.

“On this day of commemoration, I invite all Quebecers and Canadians to join me in honouring the memory of the victims and showing their solidarity with the people of Lac-Mégantic. We must recommit ourselves to ensuring that such a disaster never happens again.”