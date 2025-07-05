Severe Thunderstorm Watch (White River – Dubreuilville) ENDED

At 17:32 this watch ended.

At 11:30 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for:

White River – Dubreuilville

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts up to 90km/hr, nickel to quarter-sized hail, and heavy rain with rates possibly exceeding 50 mm per hour this afternoon and evening.

Damage to roofs, fences, branches or soft shelters is possible. Secure loose objects.

Emergency Management Ontario recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Heavy rain can cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility. Large hail can cause significant damage and injury.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms capable of producing damaging hail, wind or rain.