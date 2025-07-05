Schreiber, Allan

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Allan John Schreiber on June 23, 2025, in Guanajuato, Mexico, at the age of 59.

He passed in the country that resonated in his heart and over time became his adoptive home. He didn’t see borders – he simply saw a place that mirrored his free spirit and his need to live life outside of the ordinary – whether it was living in a palapa on a beach in Baja Sur or venturing into the mysteries of Copper Canyon.

He fell in love with the people, their culture and their way of life.

He was a kind, intelligent adventurer with a quick wit and a curious mind that chased new experiences and places.

Like many, he also experienced troubled times, but his deep, thoughtful, and brilliant being shone through to those of us who loved him. He will be deeply missed by his natural family and his chosen family in Mexico.

Al was an extraordinary log home builder. He leaves behind a legacy of beautifully crafted homes in northern Ontario and British Columbia.

He is survived by his wife Cintia; sisters Audrey Crack, Pam (Daryl), Dorothy, and Sandra; nieces Erin (Massimo), Jennifer and Lindsay (Zachary); nephew Neal (Melanie); and grand nieces Fiamma and Addison and grand nephew Noah. He is predeceased by his parents John and Evelyn, and his brother Neil.

A celebration of his life will be held in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico and a private family gathering was held in Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations may be made to the Sault Ste. Marie Soup Kitchen Community Centre. (Payable online https://www.soupkitchencommunitycentre.org/ or by cheque).