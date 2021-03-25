Card of Thanks – Saara’s & John Schreiber’s Family

We wish to convey our sincere appreciation for the kind expressions of sympathy received after John’s passing. Thank you for the beautiful flowers, food sent to the house, the cards, the tributes to John, and all the donations made on his behalf. Special thanks to all of you who shared their stories and memories thru Facebook, Wawa-news, Soo Today and Sudbury.com. They truly helped our family and highlighted what a special person John was to those that knew him. It is comforting to know that he will be missed not only by us, but by the many others who knew him. Your support and compassion has helped us thru this difficult time. We are deeply grateful for your kindness and your support will always be remembered. Thank you very much.
Saara’s and John Schreiber’s Family
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Timiskaming Public Health Region Moving to Red-Control Level of COVID-19 Response Framework - March 25, 2021
- APH: 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#225) - March 25, 2021
- Supporting Passenger Rail service in the North is in the 2021 Ontario Budget! - March 25, 2021