SCHREIBER, John Douglas

Peacefully passed away with Saara by his side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the age of 87 years.
He was the beloved son of the late Julia and Herman Schreiber. John will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his special friend Saara Mickusz. He was loved and cherished by his children Audrey Crack of Sault Ste. Marie, Dorothy Schreiber of Edmonton, Pamela Schreiber (Daryl Rak) of Whitby, Allan Schreiber of Mexico, Sandra Schreiber of Sault Ste. Marie and the late Neil Schreiber. Proud grandfather of Neal (Melanie) of Sault Ste. Marie, Erin (Massimo) of Italy, Jennifer Russell of Sault Ste. Marie and great grandfather of Fiamma. Dear brother of Ruth Hirschfeld (Frank, late Kevin) of Garson and the late Peter Schreiber. John will be lovingly remembered by Saara’s children Leah LePage (Shawn) of Hanmer and Bonnie Torrance (Andrew) of Sault Ste. Marie and grandchildren Hayden (Maria), Tyrus, Cally (Dan) and Katherine. He will also be remembered by his many nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers at the MNR District/Regional Offices.
John Schreiber was a formidable forest firefighter, a seasoned trapper, an outfitter, and a log home builder. John was most at home when he was in the bush. If bush were a language, he would have been among its most eloquent speakers. His spirit is soaring with the osprey, dancing in the northern lights, and rustling through the poplar leaves.
Please leave a sympathy message to the family on the memorial page of John Schreiber to pay them a last tribute. You may also light a candle in honor of John Schreiber.
Due to Covid-19, a private family funeral service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Spring interment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, Hawk Junction.
Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
The family would like to thank Dr. Chris Stamler and the nurses at the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their exceptional care of John. As well, the family would like to thank Jolene Binda, Christie Reid, Rochelle Parsons and Emily Piraino for their guidance and assistance given to Saara. Lastly, a special thank you to Connie and Randy Voltaire for the compassion and care given to John and Saara.
Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.
Dorothy; So very sorry to hear of the passing of your father. May your memories of him bring you comfort as you grieve his passing.
For Dorothy, Pamela, Sandra, Alan and Audrey, A hard time for you, what a loss. Your dad was gentle, energetic and enormously capable. Thank you for your description of such a lovely man,, my deepest sympathy to you and to his Saara. Jeanette McAree