SCHREIBER, John Douglas

Peacefully passed away with Saara by his side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on , 2021, at the age of 87 years.

He was the beloved son of the late Julia and Herman Schreiber. John will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by his special friend Saara Mickusz. He was loved and cherished by his children Audrey Crack of Sault Ste. Marie, Dorothy Schreiber of Edmonton, Pamela Schreiber (Daryl Rak) of Whitby, Allan Schreiber of Mexico, Sandra Schreiber of Sault Ste. Marie and the late Neil Schreiber. Proud grandfather of Neal (Melanie) of Sault Ste. Marie, Erin (Massimo) of Italy, Jennifer Russell of Sault Ste. Marie and great grandfather of Fiamma. Dear brother of Ruth Hirschfeld (Frank, late Kevin) of Garson and the late Peter Schreiber. John will be lovingly remembered by Saara’s children Leah LePage (Shawn) of Hanmer and Bonnie Torrance (Andrew) of Sault Ste. Marie and grandchildren Hayden (Maria), Tyrus, Cally (Dan) and Katherine. He will also be remembered by his many nieces, nephews, friends and co-workers at the MNR District/Regional Offices.

John Schreiber was a formidable forest firefighter, a seasoned trapper, an outfitter, and a log home builder. John was most at home when he was in the bush. If bush were a language, he would have been among its most eloquent speakers. His spirit is soaring with the osprey, dancing in the northern lights, and rustling through the poplar leaves.

Please leave a sympathy message to the family on the memorial page of John Schreiber to pay them a last tribute. You may also light a candle in honor of John Schreiber.

Due to Covid-19, a private family funeral service will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Spring interment will take place at Pine Grove Cemetery, Hawk Junction.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated.