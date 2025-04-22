Halucha, Wladyslawa (Lody)

Peacefully, in Niagara Falls on April 19, 2025, in her 87th year. Predeceased by her first husband Jakub Halucha (1995), and her second husband Constantino (Joe) Sebastiano (2022). Dear sister of Miła (Michał) of Młodow, Poland. Predeceased by her other three siblings – Julek, Grzesiek and Zosia. Dearly loved mother of Les (Caroline), Henryka Anderson (John) and Jim (Laura). Proud grandmother to Gavin (Jierlyn), Casey (Damion), Jamie (Chris), Adrian (Nicole), Matthew, Danielle (Brandon). Great grandmother of Briella and Charlotte. She also enjoyed spending time with her extended family consisting of seven step-grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren.

Born in Rudka, Poland, Lody first came to Canada in 1959 and eventually settled in Wawa after getting married. There, she raised her three children and worked various part-time jobs. A beloved fixture in the community, Lody was especially known for her active role at the Polish Hall, where she cooked alongside the other Polish ladies for weddings and special occasions. She was probably best known for her pierogies and cabbage rolls – favorites among many in town, and a lasting part of her legacy in Wawa.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at Morse & Son Funeral Home. An internment and a celebration of life will be held in Wawa this summer. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa, ON.

Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.morseandson.com